The fate of House of Representatives Majority leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa would be determined by the electorates as voting begins in Kano state

Doguwa’s fate on the continuity of his seat would be cleared out as the supplementary elections commence in 13 polling units in Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency

Meanwhile, security operatives from the military, police, civil defence, Immigration Service, and NDLEA are at every strategic area of the polling units

In a keenly contested supplementary Elections of Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, voting has commenced in the 13 Polling Units scheduled to conclude Alhassan Ado Doguwa’s fate on continuity of the seat.

Also, 19 Polling Units were set to be for the Tudunwada State House of Assembly supplementary election in the local government area.

Doguwa’s fate shaky as voting commences in TTudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency. Photo credit: Y. Mukhtar

Source: Facebook

Voting commences in Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, Doguwa's fate is shaky

It was learnt that some of the electorates were at the polling station since yesternight to fulfil their civic right despite the fasting period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among the PUs where our reporter sighted the electorates casting their votes are, Rufan Primary School with 709 PVC collected and Bazane Cikin Gari Primary School with 325 PVC collected in Baburi Ward. Yaryasa Cikin Gari Primary School in Yaryasa Ward with 1075 PVC collected and Nata’ala Ward in Tuku Primary School with almost 754 PVC collected among others.

So far, the election is reported to be free from any violence since its beginning.

Full list of 9 lawmakers-elect who want to become next House of Reps speaker

The race for who succeeds the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, gets tougher ahead of the April 15 supplementary elections.

Whilst the ruling All Progressives Congress is yet to decide on where the position will be zoned to, the top contenders for the House of Reps seat, have commenced campaigns in their various capacities.

The outgoing leadership of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will definitely leave a big shoe to be filled for the next speaker, in the history of the green chamber.

APC suspends prominent house of reps member over thuggery activities

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state has suspended the current federal lawmaker of the Koko/Besse, Maiyama federal constituency, Shehu Muhammed Koko.

The suspension of the federal lawmaker was announced by the state chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana.

Koko, the chairman of the house committee on Airforce, was accused of anti-party activities and thuggery that ridiculed the party and brought disrepute and division to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng