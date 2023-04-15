Winners have started emerging from the supplementary elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, April 15.

Here is a list of the winners that have been declared.

Senate

Hon Diket Pland

INEC has declared Hon Diket Pland of the APC as the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.

INEC Returning Officer Dr Jima Lar declared the result in Pankshin, the headquarters of the Plateau Central Senatorial zone.

He said Hon Plang scored a total vote of 131,129 to emerge the winner. Plang’s closest challenger, Yohanna Gotom, of the PDP came second with 127,022 votes, while Garba Pwul of the Labour Party came third with 36,510 votes.

Ibrahim Bomai

APC's Bomai has been declared the winner of the Yobe South Senatorial District election by INEC in Yobe state.

Bomai received 69,596 votes, defeating his closest opponent from the PDP who received 68,885 votes.

House of Reps

Barrister MB Shehu

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Barrister MB Shehu, has emerged victorious in the Fagge Federal House of Representatives election in Kano state.

Shehu defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member of the constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro, who was serving his third term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

State House of Assembly

Olakunle Oluomo

INEC has declared Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, as the winner of the Ifo 1 constituency election.

Prof. Richard Shobayo, the returning officer for Ifo state constituency 1, declared Oluomo, the APC candidate, victorious with a total of 7,546 votes, surpassing his rival Yusuf Ogundele of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 6,596 votes.

Ishaq Tasiu

The APC candidate in the supplementary election of the Dutse Local Government House of Assembly election, Ishaq Tasiu, has been declared winner in the just concluded re-run election.

Announcing the result, the coalition officer of the Dutse LG, Professor Ahmad Shehu Kutama, said the APC candidate won the election with 31,311 votes while his closes rival the PDP candidate, Alhaji Musa Zai, got 28,656 votes.

Awwal Umar

Hon. Awwal Umar of the All Progressive Congress, APC has emerged winner at the concluded supplementary House of Assembly election in Giwa west of Kaduna state.

Declaring the results in Giwa, Prof Maryam Suleiman, Returning officer of the election announced that "Having satisfied the requirements of the law, and scored the highest number of votes, Awwal Umar of the APC is returned elected." She declared.

Source: Legit.ng