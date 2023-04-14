Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has been lambasted over his actions ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Bello was lambasted a Phrank Shaibu, a Kogi state stakeholder in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

According to Shaibu, Bello's decision to back Kogi state Auditor-General, Ahmed Ododo, as his preferred successor ahead of the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an affront on the people of the state.

Kogi stakeholder blasts Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Going further, he said the people of Igala backed the governor despite his inadequacies. However, Shaibu added that the governor has refused to reciprocate this kindness.

He said:

"But many in the Igala nation were satisfied with the outcome since no one from the Ebira ethnic stock had ever been governor before. Despite becoming governor without the mandate of the people, Yahaya Bello’s tenure was far from impressive.

"Despite being the beneficiary of one of the most violent elections any state had ever witnessed which even culminated in the murder of PDP woman leader, Salome Obuh, who was burnt alive, the Igala nation stood with Yahaya Bello against their own son, Musa Wada, with the hopes that he would at least return power to the Igala people in 2023 but he has done the exact opposite.

"With Governor Bello shooting himself in the foot, this is the best time for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get its act right. This is the time for the PDP to unite, look inward and pick a credible and popular candidate that can defeat the APC and Governor Bello.

"For the sake of clarity, the Igala people remain the majority in Kogi State and no one who desires to step into Lugard House can do so without getting the votes of the Igala people. And so if Governor Bello has decided to play tribal politics by endorsing his kinsman as governor, his experiment will backfire if the Igala nation decides to go tribal as well. For taking the people of Kogi for granted, Governor Bello will bellow in agony once the last ballot is counted."

