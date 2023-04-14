Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for peaceful polls on Saturday, April 15, supplementary polls in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

As reported by This Day, Tinubu appealed for a violent-free election that would not jeopardise the electoral process.

The president-elect, Tinubu said it is important that civility is maintained throughout the course of the supplementary election. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The electoral body is expected to conclude the governorship polls in Kebbi and Adamawa state while it is also saddled with the responsibility of conducting election in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, made his appeal to electorates and other electoral stakeholders via a statement issued on Friday, April 15.

He said:

“I call on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes.

“This supplementary election is as important as the first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly poll held on February 25 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election organised on March 18.

“I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.”

As reported by The Nation, Tinubu noted that just like INEC, candidates are also obligated to ensure that the election is conducted in a civil manner devoid of tension, hatred and violence that will threaten the peace of the people.

Tinubu drums support for APC

He further urged electorates to troop out in their numbers and vote for the candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said:

“I must also use this opportunity to enjoin my All Progressives Congress members and the teeming supporters in the areas listed for the polls to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates."

