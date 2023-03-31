The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has warned his incoming successor against issuing directives until he is sworn in

Ganduje made the statement after the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, issued a public warning, asking people to avoid constructing anything on government lands

The outgoing Kano governor said he is still in charge until May 29 when the governor-elect will be sworn in

Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has told the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, that he is still in charge.

Daily Trust reported that the governor said this while reacting to a public warning earlier issued by Yusuf.

Legit.ng gathers that the governor-elect had asked people to stay off public buildings and to avoid constructing anything on government lands, schools and other public places.

Stop making further official pronouncements, Ganduje warns Yusuf

Speaking through the commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Friday, March 31, Governor Ganduje asked Yusuf to desist from making official pronouncements in order to avoid confusion.

“The action of the governor-elect amounts to jumping the gun by issuing directive on a matter affecting government laid down policy while the incumbent is yet to run his full term," Garba said.

I remain Kano governor till May 29 - Ganduje

Ganduje added that he remains the governor with executive powers until May 29 and reserves the right to carry out his functions in the public interest, even on the eve of his exit.

He added that as governor, he wields enormous powers to allocate plots of land, emphasising that every government had undertaken such exercise, including the previous administration which the governor-elect served under.

He also stated that based on available records, the previous administration has made land allocation in some of the public places the governor-elect categorically mentioned which include the city wall, with the allocation of land from Kofar Nassarawa to Kofar Mata; shops at the Kofar Mata Eid Prayer Ground facing the Orion Cinema and from Kofar Mata to ‘Yan yashi opposite the Eid Ground and from Kofar Kabuga to Kofar Famfo facing the old Campus of Bayero University.

Nigerians react

Muhammad Ibn Abdallah commented on Facebook:

"No directives made by the governor-elect. It is just a word of advice to those who are still purchasing or building on government lands should stop."

Khalifa Jibreel said:

"Mr. Outgoing Governor, you should put Kano aside for the time being and vie for a ministerial position to maintain your immunity, because the EFCC will undoubtedly come after you."

Mas'ud Suleiman said:

"The Governor-Elect should understand that Gov. Ganduje is still in charge of affairs in the state therefore, He shouldn't overheat the polity but rather work closely with the incumbent for a smooth transition."

Ahmed Iya commented:

"That's right. The Governor-elect has no right to start issuing directives as if he has assumed power! Let him wait until he takes over on 29th May 2023 to avoid confusion. There cannot be two governors at a time!"

Nasirdeen Adam said:

"The Governor-elect is such a disrespectful man, he should show respect by keeping silent without interfering in state affairs until he enters the office."

Kano: Why I won’t interfere in Abba Gida-Gida’s govt, Kwankwaso opens up

In another report, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 election, has assured that he will not interfere in the incoming administration of the Kano governor-elect.

Kwankwaso, who is the national leader of the NNPP and seen as Abba’s godfather, said he is more than willing to assist the incoming governor in any way possible but would not give him orders.

“Even if it is your cleaner you appoint as leader, then you shouldn’t interfere. If he asks for your advice you will give it, but if he does not ask, then you should be silent," he said.

