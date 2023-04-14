The federal government has finally revealed its position regarding Peter Obi's detention by United Kingdom immigration

The Nigerian government maintained that he did not intervene in Obi's matter and was not in a position to secure his release or the release of any Nigerian under the UK government's interrogation

Meanwhile, the British government declined to speak on Obi's alleged detention while noting the commission does not comment on personal issues of such nature

The federal government of Nigeria has denied news making the rounds that it intervened in the detention ordeal of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in London, United Kingdom.

A fake photo had gone viral on social media on Thursday, April 13, purportedly showing the executive chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, seated in an office with Obi and a UK law enforcement officer in order to secure the LP presidential candidate’s release from detention.

Buhari's government has denied bailing Peter Obi. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Buhari's govt reveals fresh position regarding Obi's bail from detention in UK

Also, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, also tweeted on Thursday, implying that the federal government intervened in Peter Obi’s ordeal to secure his release.

Ahmad wrote,

“I heard Aunty @Abike Dabiri has done it for the Compatriot that needed her intervention in the UK. God bless you and the services you have been rendering for our countrymen and women, especially this recent one, ma’am!”

FG reacts to fake photos of Obi and NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri, denies bailing him

But, the spokesperson and head of media, public relations and protocol unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disowned the viral photo, describing it as a stunt, Leadership report on Friday, April 14.

He said the NiDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, was not in the UK and not in a position to secure the release of any Nigerian suspected to be under UK interrogation, Vanguard report further confirmed.

“Our attention has been called to the above social media stunt which has gone viral. Aunty Abike Dabiri-Erewa is NOT in the UK and NOT in a position to secure the release of any Nigerian suspected to be under UK interrogation. So, members of the public should disregard the information in its entirety,” the NiDCOM spokesman stated.

British Govt reveals fresh position on Obi’s detention by UK immigration

The alleged detention of Peter Obi, labour Party flagbearer by UK immigration has continued to stir major reactions in the polity.

On Thursday, April 13, Obi debunks the alleged apology from the British government over his detention maintained.

Interestingly, the UK government has also debunked comments over Obi's detention and interrogation noting it's a personal matter.

Source: Legit.ng