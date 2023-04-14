Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suffered a lot of criticism since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential polls

His emergence as president-elect has caused a lot of scepticism among political analysts and enthusiasts about the election's credibility

Due to numerous criminal allegations against Tinubu, many have called for his arrest, including American psychotherapist Jeffrey Guterman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ahead of the much-talked-about May 29 inauguration for the transition of a new government, Jeffrey Guterman, a retired American psychotherapist, has called for the arrest of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Guterman, a staunch supporter of Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi, made the call on Friday, April 14, via his verified Twitter handle @JeffreyGuterman.

Jeffery Guterman is a known supporter of the Labour Party's bannerman, Peter Obi, who was second runner-up at the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Guterman

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

“Today would be a good day for Bola Tinubu to be arrested.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Guterman's tweet sparked a lot of mixed reactions among netizens who read several meanings to his tweet. While some hit back at him, others concurred with his tweet.

Netizens' reaction to Guterman's tweet

A supporter of Obi, @Mene_Adaobi, reacted to Guterman's tweet saying Tinubu is not in Nigeria and could only be arrested in France where he is currently on vacation.

@Mene_Adaobi said:

"In France. Because we haven't seen him in Nigeria after the Elections. It will be a Champagne Popping Friday."

@zikikokwu24 said:

"@JeffreyGuterman you're the General incharged of the vawulence department in the whole of United States.

"On behalf of millions of sensible Nigerians, we really appreciate all you and we love you, sir."

@ricky_chiekezie, said:

"Justice may tarry but will surely have it's way one day.. Thanks for being on the side of truth, Dr Jeffrey Guterman."

Meanwhile, other reactions favoured Tinubu, as Guterman was greeted with a lot of criticism for his tweet calling for the arrest of Tinubu.

@NoNonsensezone said:

"Bro loves the obedient attention that he's getting lol. He's page use to be dry."

@LBamayi said:

"You can do that for us, continue. Maybe after 29 of may you'll continue to be this relevant."

Tinubu, on the other hand, wrote his name in the history books again when he was listed among the 100 most influential people in the world by the foremost American publication, Time Magazine.

The president-elect was listed alongside FIFA World Cup hero Lionel Messi and Pop legend Beyonce Knowles.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, joins the likes of Goodluck Jonathan, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Tony Elumelu as Nigerians who have been listed over the years.

Time’s reporter under fire over feature naming Tinubu among 2023 most influential people

Meanwhile, a Time Magazine writer has faced heavy criticism over her description of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 issue of the magazine’s 100 most influential people.

In the American magazine's 2023 issue, Tinubu was listed in the category of influential “leaders” alongside the US President Joe Biden.

Reacting, Nigerians dragged the journalist on all her social media pages, including Twitter and Linkedin, over her opinion of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng