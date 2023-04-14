Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo disclosed there was an attempt to kidnap singer Tiwa Savage in Lagos

According to Kemi, the singer's new driver made information about her movement known to his co-conspirators

Kemi further added that all the people in the kidnap attempt have all been arrested and handed to the police

Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo recently caused a buzz on social media after she took to her social media timeline to reveal there was an attempt to kidnap popular singer Tiwa Savage.

Kemi, in her statement, revealed the incident happened on Thursday, April 13, in Lagos.

Kemi Olunloyo says Tiwa Savage is okay. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to the journalist, Tiwa Savage's new domestic staff, a driver, gave out information to his co-conspirators, who had been trailing the singer as she left home for days.

Kemi revealed the kidnap attempt was foiled with the help of vigilante-style private security, and all of those involved were handed to the police at CID Alagbon in Ikoyi.

"Celebrities be very careful and wary of your domestic staff at all times. Nigeria is very very dangerous these days. Don’t post your children online or your home etc. Just post your WORK," Kemi advised.

Kemi further assured that the mother of one is okay and in seclusion while adding that the police will brief the media soon.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Kemi's post

See some of their reactions below:

bimellabetterpikin:

"Omg but why Tiwa of all people now oluwa Seun oooo."

adigun_olawunmi_aduni:

"Thank God she’s safe trust nobody now."

jikumeofficial:

"May The Wicked Perish In Their Thoughts Of Evil Towards Us. Can You Imagine? Funny Enough, You Will Be Thinking Of Supporting Some Of These People And Their Families.."

boniksbeautyworld:

"Thank GOD she is safe and I’m not here saying I still saw her at AY Live on Sunday. Halleluyah."

wow.accessoriesbytoin:

"Haaaa,thank God for the foiled Plot oooo. We live Tiwa so much oooo."

modolaautogeles:

"The hearts of some humans are just desperately wicked. May God's protection be on us all always."

