A brother to the former governor of Ekiti state has said that Peter Obi has continued to give members and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress sleepless nights

Issac Fayose made this statement about the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer and the APC on his personal Facebook page

According to Fayose, the APC members are not comfortable with some of Peter Obi's activities as they are also asking what manner of man he is

Isaac Fayose, a brother to the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said that the All Progressives Congress despite winning the 2023 presidential election is having 'sleepless nights' over Peter Obi's activities.

ThisDay reports that Fayose in a post made on his personal Facebook Page said the level of reception Obi received from Nigerians during his last trip to the United Kingdom is marvelling.

Isaac Fayose has said that Peter Obi is giving leaders and members of the APC sleepless nights. Photo: Isaac Fayose, Peter Obi

The former governor's brother was reacting to a trending video of Peter Obibeing received by some Nigerians in the diaspora.

He added that a review of the video gives the impression that Nigeria is still in her campaign season and preparing for an election.

He added that members of the ruling party which won the 2023 presidential election with Bola Tinubu declared as the president-elect are wondering what kind of man Peter Obi is.

His words:

“They(APC) are wondering what kind of man is Peter Obi, how can a perceived loser be receiving this kind of treatment for free?

“This is why they are not comfortable, having sleepless nights, saying Peter Obi is a threat to them and democracy.

“How can someone going about his normal activities be a threat to APC if not that they are not at rest, they have no peace of mind.”

