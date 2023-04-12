Chimamanda Adichie has expressed her displeasure in the use of fascists to describe Obidients activities during the 2023 electioneering period

Obidients - Peter Obi's supporters were described as fascists by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in a recent interview

According to Adichie, she does not see any reason why anyone would term Obidients or the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate fascists

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie has condemned the use of the word 'fascist' by Professor Wole Soyinka to describe the activities of supporters of Peter Obi throughout the electioneering period.

Reacting to an interview granted by Soyinka who described Obi's supporters - Obidients as fascists - Adichie said the choice of word used by the professor is strong, especially for people who genuinely seek the right things to be done, constitutionally.

Chimamanda Adichie said that the use of fascists by Soyinka to describe Obidients is wrong. Photo: Premium Times

A fascist refers to a set of people or someone who supports or promotes fascism, a system of government led by a dictator who typically rules by forcefully and often violently suppressing opposition and criticism, controlling all industry and commerce, and promoting nationalism and often racism.

Speaking on an interview monitored on Arise Television by Legit.ng, Adichie said while she has a lot of respect and admires Soyinka, she disagrees with him on his description of Peter Obi's supporters or the demands made by the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Her words:

"I have a lot of love for Professor Soyinka, I admire him, and I respect him as a thinker and as a writer. I think everyone should read "The Man Died" and Akin his Memoire is beautiful but at the same time, I disagree about this particular issue and actually because I respect Professor Soyinka so much, I went back and watched the interview.

"I had watched it when it aired and I went back and watched it again because I thought, am I missing something? And I think fascist is a really strong word that makes me think of Mussolini's Italy and I think we use it now sort of to address those kinds of authoritarianism and often populist, right-wing like in Hungary. And even the former American president (Donald Trump)."

Adichie said that looking at some of the above-mentioned leaders and situations, one would come to terms with why they have been termed fascists unlike what the Obidients truly are.

Adichie continued:

"And I did not see any reason that Mr Datti Baba-Ahmed's interview would have been termed fascist. I think he was making a very strongly felt point about the election.

"What I think he was saying is that if our democracy is rooted in our constitution and you then swear in a person who is elected unconstitutionally, then you're in fact ending democracy. I think it's quite a reasonable position."

