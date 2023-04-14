The alleged detention of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, by the UK immigration has continued to stir major reactions in the polity

On Thursday, April 13, Obi debunked the alleged apology from the British government over his detention maintained

Interestingly, the UK government has also debunked comments about Obi's detention and interrogation, noting it's a personal matter

The United Kingdom government on Thursday, April 13, reacted to the alleged detention of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London.

The UK government, in a statement, refuted comments over Obi's detention and interrogation by British immigration officials following issues of identity at Heathrow Airport in London.

Peter Obi, earlier denied receiving any letter of apology from the British government over his detention by immigration officials in London. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

UK govt reacts to Obi's detention, gives position

When contacted for clarification on the matter, the head of the media unit of the British High Commission in Abuja, Dean Hurlock, told Leadership newspaper that the mission does not make comments on issues of that nature because they are personal.

“The British High Commission is aware of media reports around the LP presidential candidate in the past few days. But in line with the Commission’s policy, we don’t comment on individual cases,” Hurlock said.

“There’s something suspicious”: Sowore reacts to Peter Obi’s alleged detention in London

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, reacted to the alleged detention of Labour Party's Peter Obi at the London Airport.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter Page, Sowore disclosed that reports about Obi getting detained by UK Immigration were “fishy”.

2023 polls: Chimamanda Adichie disagrees with Wole Soyinka about Obidients

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie condemned the use of the word 'fascist' by Professor Wole Soyinka to describe the activities of supporters of Peter Obi throughout the electioneering period.

Reacting to an interview granted by Soyinka, who described Obi's supporters - Obidients - as fascists, Adichie said the word used by the professor was strong, especially for people genuinely seeking things to be done constitutionally.

Adichie said she respects and admires Soyinka but disagrees with his description of Peter Obi's supporters or the demands made of the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

