The reason Emeka Ihedioha withdrew from the Imo state governorship primary has been revealed

A group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action, disclosed Ihedioha stepped down from the 2023 race because the process lacked credibility

The chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Wednesday, March 29

A group known as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action has explained why Emeka Ihedioha withdrew from the Imo state governorship primary.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 29, Rufus Omeire, chairman of the group, alleged that Ihedioha withdrew from the Imo 2023 race because the process lacked credibility, The Cable reported.

Ihedioha has withdrawn from the 2023 Imo governorship race. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

PDP group reacts, spills hard details about Ihedioha's decision

Omeire said Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP national secretary, who is contesting in the race, has refused to resign his position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Omeire said it is “morally wrong” for Anyanwu to supervise the governorship primary which he is a contender.

“In the first place, Ihedioha, who had been a dedicated member of PDP since 1999, was unfairly and unjustly treated by the leadership of the party,” the statement reads.

Nnenna Oti: FUTO students welcome fearless INEC returning officer for Abia guber polls

In another report, students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) trooped out in their numbers to welcome the return of Professor Nnenna Oti, the institution's Vice-Chancellor who stood as an electoral umpire for the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Abia state.

Professor Oti was the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s returning officer for the controversial and tense Abia gubernatorial polls.

She declared the election inconclusive after much pressure from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, who had already lost 16 of the 17 local governments in the state to the Labour Party.

Emeka Ihedioha withdraws from Imo governorship race, gives reason

Legit.ng reported earlier that Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship primary in the southeast state.

Recall that Ihedioha was screened and cleared a few days ago by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

However, in a letter dated March 27, 2023, Ihedioha informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party.

Source: Legit.ng