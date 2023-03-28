Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship primary in the southeast state.

Recall that Ihedioha was screened and cleared a few days ago by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

However, in a letter dated March 27, 2023, Ihedioha informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party, Channels TV reported.

Details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng