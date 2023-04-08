Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined Imolites in marking the 2023 Easter celebration with a special message

The governor used the opportunity to urge the people of the state to love their neighbours and live in peace

Governor Uzodimma also used the opportunity to remind politicians in the state to stick to the rules of the game

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of Easter.

In an Easter message delivered to Imolites, the governor thanked God for another opportunity to witness another celebration, noting that it is a memorable day for Christians globally.

Governor Uzodimma reminded Imolites that Easter is centered around love and sacrifice. Photo credit: Imo state govt

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 8, by his media team, Governor Uzodimma said:

''It should be instructive that our Lord, Jesus Christ, paid the supreme sacrifice for our salvation because of His love for us.

''Therefore, as we celebrate Easter, we should reflect on his uncommon love for us, which made him willingly submit himself to shameful death so we can be saved.

''Therefore, I urge all of us to be Christ-like and practise true love for our neighbour. This is the only way we can reciprocate Christ's love for us. We must do all in our powers to love our neighbour, our state and our country

''So, as the world, especially Christendom, celebrates this year's Easter, I congratulate all Imo people for being alive to be part of this commemorative event, that marks the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.''

Governor Uzodimma noted that without the resurrection, there would have been no Christianity and there would have been no hope of salvation for Christians.

He added:

''Christ died that we may live. His sacrificial love not only bought our redemption and salvation but ensured that we enjoy eternal life after our earthly journey.

''This spirit of love, sacrifice and selflessness pervading the season should reflect on the lives we live and how we relate with our fellow human beings.

''We should be guided by the universal love exhibited by Christ in the way we conduct ourselves daily. Because Christ symbolizes peace, we should also uphold this ideal and refrain from acts that inflict misery on other Nigerians.''

Uzodimma asks Imo politicians to shun desperation

Writing further on his Twitter page, the Imo governor cautioned politicians in the state and beyond to exercise restraints when playing politics.

His words:

''No matter what we do, Imo shall still remain our state and that filial bond among us will never be broken. We should, therefore, avoid divisive and combative posturing in the name of politics and emulate Jesus Christ in His sacrificial love.

''As we celebrate, we should all be reminded that we will all give an account of our stewardship when the time comes. May we also spare a thought for the sick and the less privileged in our midst.''

2023 elections: Gov Uzodimma appreciates Imolites for voting APC candidates

Recall that Governor Uzodimma sent his appreciation to the people of Imo after the House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor stated that the overwhelming support given to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was a clear testimony that the people of the state appreciate his administration's achievements in the last three years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the APC won 26 seats out of 27 in the Imo state House of Assembly.

APC wins Orsu state House of Assembly seat in Imo

Legit.ng had earlier reported that INEC declared APC the winner of the Orsu state House of Assembly seat in the just-concluded elections.

The APC candidate, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige, emerged victorious with a total of 222 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 114 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige expressed his gratitude to the people of Orsu for their support and trust in him while vowing to use his position to bring quality representation to the people and initiate projects that will positively impact their lives.

Source: Legit.ng