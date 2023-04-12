The real position of the Peoples Democratic Party regarding the alleged suspension of Dino Melaye from the party has been revealed

The PDP on Wednesday, disclosed that the reports about Melaye's suspension were fake and false

The nation's opposition party further urged those bent on causing crisis in the party to desist from such acts, noting the party is more focused on the primary election

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed the real truth behind former Senator, Dino Melaye's alleged suspension.

This is as the PDP debunked the media reports that it has suspended Melaye over alleged anti-party activities in the state.

PDP says Dino Melaye's suspension, is fake news. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria, Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye's suspension, PDP spills

The opposition party in a statement signed on Wednesday, April 12, by Farouk Yahaya, State Secretary of the party, said at no time did the PDP contemplate suspension of the governorship aspirant, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PDP warn troublemakers

The Kogi State PDP used the statement to warn trouble and mischief makers who are bent on causing crisis in the PDP to desist, pointing out that the party remains focused going into the primary election.

The PDP urged members of the party and the general public to discountenance the “misleading information” pointing out that it is “fake news”.

