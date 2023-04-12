Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan may as well continue in his position as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly

Some influential stakeholders in the legislature have started making a case for Lawan to be retained in the position

According to the stakeholders, the Senate President possess all the qualities the incoming leadership desires

FCT, Abuja - The Assembly Watch, a group of stakeholders charged with monitoring the activities of federal lawmakers, has stated that Senator Ahmad Lawan should continue as the Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The stakeholders noted that the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature in the 9th Senate, away from the experience of the 8th Senate, should be sustained.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, including a Legit.ng reporter, leader of the group, Abraham Owoicho, said the current order had stabilised budgeting in Nigeria, and issues of national interest had attracted his continuity.

He stated that for competence, efficiency, achievements, capacity and stability in the National Assembly, Senator Lawan should continue as the next Senate President.

He said:

''Aside reverting and sustaining budget circle from January to December, strict budget implementation, budget debate and passage in the last four years deserve his wealth of experience to continue in the next Senate.

''His control and management of the National Assembly as chairman and the activities of the 9th Senate handled with all maturity it deserves, had placed Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan for continuity.''

Owoicho warned on the consequences of zoning the Senate President to any part of the country, particularly the northern states and picking any other person to occupy the plum job.

He added that any other person will rubbish the success and laudable achievements credited to Senator Lawan.

He concluded:

"It is on record that the 9th Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Rt Honorable Femi Gbwjabiamiala passed many bills, adopted several motions that had resorted to successes both in the public and private sector of the Nigerian. economy."

"The implications of reselecting another set of Senate President will be colossal, as Senator Lawan was already tested and trusted not only in the last four years, but since 1999.

"The unique performance by the 9th Senate President under Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan had eroded the National Assembly since 1999, as budget discipline, monitoring and project execution had returned sanity to the public system, hence removing budget padding and duplications."

