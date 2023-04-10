Adamu Garba, an APC chieftain, has called on the party's leadership to zone the position of Senate President to the North West

Garba believes that Jibrin's public service record, competence, and experience make him the most suitable candidate for the job

Garba also argues that the emergence of a North West senate presidency will provide the needed foundation for Tinubu's govt success

Adamu Garba, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain has called for the support of Senator Barau Jibrin as the next Senate President.

According to him, his emergence will help build a good and harmonious executive/legislative relationship, which he believes will be the key to the success of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Adamu Garba backs Barau Jibrin for Senate Presidency Photo credit: @garba @jibrin

Source: Facebook

During a TVC News breakfast and in a subsequent press statement to journalists on Monday, April 10, 2023, Garba stressed that Barau Jibrin has a distinguished record of public service and his status as a high-ranking senator, he is the most qualified candidate among other aspirants.

According to the party chieftain, Senator Jibrin's competence surpasses that of other contenders for the Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Vanguard reports that Garba further emphasized that aspirants' capacity should be evaluated based on their performance record, contributions to the party and the nation, and their experience in various fields.

In his words:

"While we are talking about the executive arm of the government, we must also look at the legislative arm and in doing this, we must look at the most competent hand amongst all the candidates that have shown interest to aspire for the office of the Senate Presidency.

"Without proper coordination, good working relationship that is well aligned with the mission and programmes of the executive, we will hardly get it right, when you don’t have the right legislation in place.

"That is why I believe that most of the aspirants contesting for the seat of the Senate President, know that there is no person that is most qualified as Senator Barau Jibrin.

Why Jibrin is the best candidate according to Garba

Garba further explained that Jibrin has a strong political career since the national assembly in 1999, starting with his membership in the House of Representatives.

He added that Jibrin has previously built successful businesses and undergone extensive training programs in various fields.

Garba stressed further that the senator has served in the Kano State Civil Service and chaired multiple committees related to investment and property development in the state.

He continues:

" He was once a Commissioner for Science and Technology in Kano State. He has B.Sc. in Accountancy.

Currently, he is the most ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chairman, TET Fund, and also the Chairman of the appropriation committee, and transport committee. And for he to be able to seat at the height of being the chairman of the appropriation committee in this country, especially from the Senate perspective. It shows capacity and competence on his part.

" He was part and parcel of the individuals that contributed to the successes recorded by the government of the APC. Because without proper appropriation, you can never get your policies and program driven right.

"If you notice what happened in the 8th assembly, because of lack of proper team management and proper structure especially around appropriation, we had a rancorous house.

"It was the 9th Assembly, that came and consolidated and brought order, composure that tune in the programs of the APC government, and that enabled the successes we have recorded especially in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

"Every single investment that is done to better the lives of Nigerians will have to pass through the appropriation desk.

"The Red Chamber has been more organized than it has ever been since 1999, because there has been proper structure of working relationship with the executive.

He noted further that Jibrin brings maturity and the drive to be a success.

"That drives this success, why can’t we allow Senator Barau Jibrin to be able to drive the Office of the Senate President, so that we can be able to have a coordinated, organized and responsible government that meets the needs and yearnings of Nigerians.

"That is why I believe that Senator Barau Jibrin is the most qualified. Consider his antecedents in public service and his activities in the Senate as the highest-ranking member.

" When you go to the North West, where he comes from, that region through his aggressive and rigourous political campaigns, the North West delivered the highest amount of vote for the APC much more than the South West which is the Zone of the APC president elect.

"The North west gave 2.7 million votes, while the South West brought 2Million votes. So when you compare that, you would realise that he succeeded in driving these successes why? Because Kano State contributed to over five hundred thousand of this votes, majority of these votes came from Barau Jibrin Senatorial districts. He is the only candidate in Kano State that was not swallowed by the Kwankwasiyya tsunami.

Senate Presidency Race Gets Tougher As Another Long-Serving Senator Declares Ambition

Meanwhile, the race for the Senate presidential seat has reached a fever pitch ahead of the May 29 transition of the 10th national assembly.

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno State officially joined the race making him one of the big names vying for the coveted position.

His declaration makes it the second time he would declare interest in the number one seat at the red chambers.

Source: Legit.ng