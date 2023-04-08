Former lawmaker of the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has endorsed his fellow colleague, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the Senate President seat of the incoming 10th assembly.

Sani has also canvassed for the zoning of the position to the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Insisting on equity and justice as harbingers of unity in any country, he said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should consider that above any primordial sentiments in the interest of the nation.

According to Sani, the South East has senators competent enough to be Senate President, if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ as has been the norm lately.

He said even though he’s not a member of the ruling APC, at the level of governance, every citizen is a stakeholder that should be doing normal things for the nation to move forward.

He said the incumbent structure of the APC has naturally positioned the South East to produce the Senate President.

When asked on who he felt should be considered, he said the former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Kalu should be considered for the Senate President.

Senator Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly that he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate.

“I’m not of the APC but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves. And Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well.”

