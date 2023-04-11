The ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been faced with a major threat from a former Southeast lawmaker

The lawmaker who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa revealed Kalu should not be given the senate president's seat because he has pending cases with the EFCC

Ohuabunwa, further said the two-time governor of Abia state has nothing good to offer his people with such a powerful position

The former lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa has stood firmly against the ambition of Orji Kalu.

Ohuabunwa, argued that Kalu, the current member representing Abia North Senatorial District, has a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and has previously been convicted.

Kalu's senatorial ambition faces stiff opposition.

Source: Facebook

Why Kalu should not become senate president, Ohuabunwa speaks

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, Kalu, who won reelection, is one of the contenders for the position of Senate President.

However, Ohuabunwa, who spoke during Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, April 10th, said the ex-Abia state governor and is not competent to represent the people.

Interestingly, Ohuabunwa hails from the same senatorial district as Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate.

