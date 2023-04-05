FCT, Abuja - Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has announced his intention to join the race for the number one seat in the upper chamber of the national assembly.

He made this declaration on Wednesday, April 5, while responding to questions from reporters in Abuja, The Nation newspaper reported.

Senator Ali Ndume said the national leadership of the APC should be more democratic and allow senators to select their leaders instead of adopting zoning. Photo: Sen Ali Ndume

Source: Facebook

Senator Ndume's declaration makes his second attempt to become the Senate President of Nigeria after a failed attempt in 2019, where he lost to his fellow northerner and party member, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Ndume has also become the first aspirant for the Senate presidential seat to reveal his plans to pilot the affairs of the red chambers if allowed to serve in that capacity.

He noted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) position would also determine his chances while he harped for fairness in the zoning.

He said:

“The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all the geopolitical zones participated in the exercise.

“Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate."

He stated that zoning is not a criterion for choosing the best man for the job, but the decision of senators to select their preferred leader would be a more democratic approach.

Senator Ndume said:

“Zoning may not lead to the emergence of the best person for the job, that is why the decision to choose the Senate presiding officers must be the sole responsibility of the senators.”

