A magistrate court sitting in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has denied the bail of an air passenger that protested in Ibom Air a few weeks ago that "Tinubu Can't Be Sworn In".

According to Vanguard, the court handed over Obiajuli Uja, who made the sensitive statement about Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, while on board an Abuja-Lagos bound flight, to the police.

Senior Magistrate Mohammed Abdulazeez Ismail of the Magistrate court, while giving his verdict on the bail application filed by Uja's lawyer, noted that the application was premature.

According to the magistrate, the exhibits attached to Uja's application did not say the defendant was not fit to fail trial but indicated that his mind was not well sounded.

Ismail posited that though the constitution guarantees every Nigeria's liberty, the court has the capacity to deprive a person of their liberty based on health grounds.

Source: Legit.ng