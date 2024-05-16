Some universities in the United Kingdom are considering admitting Nigerian students based on their NECO results

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, who made this known said that the UK universities reached out to the council

Wushishi said NECO has met the demands of Birmingham City University and is working on fulfilling Lead University’s request

FCT, Abuja - The Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said some universities in the United Kingdom are considering admitting Nigerian students based on their NECO results.

Wushishi said Lead University and Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom have reached out to NECO for information on its examinations.

He said this indicates a level of credibility and acceptance of NECO results by international institutions, Daily Trust reports.

He stated this while speaking during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, May 15.

Wushishi disclosed that NECO has met the demands of Birmingham City University, and is currently working on fulfilling Lead University’s request.

He also acknowledged that the complexity of NECO examinations poses challenges for an immediate shift to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

The NECO said close to 1.5 million students take the exams in 76 different subjects and over 150 different papers annually for admission into tertiary institutions.

Legit.ng recalls that announced a plan to begin the conduct of SSCE internally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The acting director, directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NECO, Azeez Sani, said the decision was made following the accreditation of Nigeria International School, Jeddah. The school is owned by Alhaji Abdulkadir Maikudi.

