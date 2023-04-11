Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a prominent former governor of Anambra state, is dead.

According to The Punch, the former governor was reported to have died at the national hospital in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, at the age of 78, on Tuesday, April 11.

Popularly known as "Odera", Chinwoke Mbadinuju governed Anambra state between 1999 and 2003 under the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The announcement of his death was made in a statement signed by Cheta Mbadinuju, a son to the late governor.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Cheta disclosed that Mbadinuju died following a brief illness.

Source: Legit.ng