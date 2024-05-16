The University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) is inviting qualified to apply for nine Executive Professional Programmes

The selection interview date for the nine executive professional programmes will be in August 2024

The commencement date for the professional programmes will be on Monday, September 10, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) has opened its admission window into Executive Professional Programmes for the 2024/2025 Academic Session.

The Lagos-based federal university invites qualified candidates to apply for nine Executive Professional Programmes.

The selection interview date will hold in August 2024 Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria on Thursday, May 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The courses are Executive MBA (EMBA) weekend stream, Executive MBA (EMBA) online stream, Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), Executive Master of non-interest finance (EMNIF), Executive Master of Public Health (EMPH)

Others include Executive Master of Health Logistics & Supply Chain Management (EM-HL&SCM), Executive Master of Interior Design, Executive Master of Strategic Project Management (EMSPM) and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)

According to the statement, the selection interview date will be in August 2024

While the commencement date will be on Monday, September 10, 2024.

Admission requirements:

Interested applicants are advised to kindly visit the Business School’s website, www.ulbs.unilag.edu.ng, for detailed information and to confirm the admission requirements for each programme.

How to apply

Interested applicants are to apply by visiting the school website:

1. Visit www.https://ulbs.unilag.edu.ng

2. Click on Apply Now to begin.

UNILAG introduces double-degree certificate programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG made history as the first Nigerian university to offer two honours or degrees at the same time.

The Lagos-based federal institution announced a new programme called the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC).

The institution's deputy vice chancellor for development services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, said students will receive double certificates after completing the EIBIC programme. The EIBIC programme is approved by the UNILAG Senate and was designed to bridge socioeconomic gaps in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng