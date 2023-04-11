Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the last presidential election, has lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Melaye, who is an aspirant in the forthcoming PDP governorship primary in Kogi state, was reacting to criticism of the governor that rubbished his candidature, stating that the primary was not a "joke" that Melaye would now participate.

Recall that Wike and his camp, particularly the G5 governors, did not support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election, over his failure to support their call for southern leadership to give room to the southern bloc in the PDP leadership structure.

Melaye was a strong supporter of Atiku and a strong member of the former vice president during the poll.

But reacting to Wike's criticism in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 11, Melaye said Kogi state is different from Rivers, stating that the people of his state would not worship a foreign God.

He described the press conference hosted by Governor Wike as a misfortune from an "unsounded mind", adding that the people of Rivers State have suffered in the last 8 years.

The post reads in part:

"Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers, and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign God."

