A Catholic Bishop has made a strong revelation about the activities of INEC in the 2023 presidential election

According to the Umuahia Bishop, Michael Ukpong, the nation's electoral umpire manipulated the poll and crushed the hope of Nigerians

The man of God in his Easter message urged Nigerians to be hopeful and not give up as he noted that "justice will prevail over falsehood"

The Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Bishop Michael Ukpong, has revealed what the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), did wrong to Nigerians regarding the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 elections.

The man of God noted that the commission crucified the hope of Nigerians for a new country through the manipulation of the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll, Vanguard reported on Monday, April 10th.

Catholic Bishop says INEC crucified the hope for a New Nigeria. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Be hopeful, the Bishop urges Nigerians

Bishop Ukpong who made the remark in his Easter message, however, urged Nigerians not to give up, expressing hope that as Jesus resurrected from death three days after his burial against the wishes and opposition of Jewish leaders and Roman soldiers, justice will ultimately prevail over falsehood, The Guardian report added.

“This fact is particularly important for us Nigerians in the face of what INEC did with the presidential election we have just had. The message of Easter this year for the good people of Nigeria is that we should not give up hope for a New Nigeria, which many of us voted for. For now, that hope has been crucified by INEC."

Source: Legit.ng