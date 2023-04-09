Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), stated that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, is in court to reclaim his mandate

Ozigbo claimed that Obi is widely believed to have won the election, even though INEC declared Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner

The former PDP governorship candidate in Anambra state called for prayers for Nigeria and urged the judiciary to restore the mandate of the Nigerian electorate

Anambra state - A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, has said that the reason the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, is in court is to reclaim the mandate freely given to him by the Nigerian people.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that Ozigbo made the assertion while addressing newsmen at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 6, on the occasion of the annual Cathedraticum celebration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha.

Ozigbo said Obi is widely believed to have won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, when he ran against candidates of the two major political parties in Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, however, that the national electoral body, INEC, announced Tinubu as the winner of the election "through a process marred by irregularities and illegalities, and has been widely condemned by observers, the opposition political parties, and a wide spectrum of Nigerians."

The immediate past managing director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Ltd, added:

"Peter Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra state, whose tenure was marked by a refreshing progressive leadership in the southeastern state, made history in the 2023 general elections, when he ran for president using a previously unknown Labour Party.

Ozigbo calls for prayers for Nigeria

Ozigbo urged prayers for Nigeria so that it would survive the present political turmoil, and remain one and indivisible country.

He also asked the federal government and well-meaning Nigerians to impress on the judiciary to ensure that the mandate of the Nigerian electorate, who came out to vote on February 25th, is restored.

