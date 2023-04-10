Governor Samuel Ortom has reacted to the recent attacks in Benue state as he noted 134 lives have been claimed

While speaking on the sad development, Ortom called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent action by deploying more troops to halt the senseless killings

Speaking further, Ortom maintained indigenes would not be provoked into taking up arms against anyone

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that at least 134 people have been killed by armed invaders within five days in separate attacks on villages in Otukpo, Apa and Guma local government areas of the state.

Ortom, who spoke to journalists when he visited over 36 injured victims, of the Ngban attack at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), described the attacks as, “heinous and cowardly,” Daily Trust reported on Monday, April 10th.

Ortom begs Buhari

He, however, appealed to the community and its leaders to continue to be law-abiding and be vigilant at all times so as to be able to wade off the assailants, PM News report noted.

The governor reiterated his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with action by deploying more troops to halt the senseless killings.

Armed herders attack Benue IDPs camp, kill 43, injure many

Some suspected armed herdsmen have attacked and killed about 43 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the LGEA Primary School, Nyiev Council Ward in the Guma local government area of Benue state.

Details of the incident are yet to be fully unveiled, but it was learnt that the primary, where the IDPs were camped, was attacked by the assailants at about 10 pm on Friday, April 7.

A source disclosed that so far, 43 corpses have been counted on the scene of the incident, including pregnant women and children, while many sustained a series of injuries and others are still missing.

Tears of motherhood: Bandits abduct 80 pupils in Zamfara

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 80 children were reportedly kidnapped by some bandits in the troubled state of Zamfara.

The attack was said to have happened around 8am on Friday at a border community between Katsina and Zamfara states.

Some of the victims' parents who spoke with journalists said the assailants are yet to reach out to them or make any demand for ransom.

