APC chieftain, Festus Keyamo has verbally attacked the supporters of the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, referred to as Obidients

In a fresh tweet, Keyamo described Obi's loyalists as mentally weak subjects who thrown jabs at the candidates of other parties during campaigns

The APC presidential campaign spokesman made this assertion while reacting to the recent exchange of words between Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and the Obidients

Festus Keyamo, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, has criticized the supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the February 25 election,

The APC chieftain in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, April 10th, described Obi's supporters, the Obidients, as “mentally weak”.

Keyamo blasts Obi's supporters

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a Twitter post, said,

"It is evident that the so-called Obidients are MENTALLY WEAK. They threw all sorts of trash at other candidates, including ours, during the campaigns and we took it with equanimity and responded to all such jabs. They made memes, skits and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until the reality check of Feb. 25th. But now that the heat has turned on them and their ‘hero’ in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many loosing their heads. Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army. And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality. But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage!’."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section page of the APC chieftain on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@ManLikeBright tweeted:

"You sef wan sub, banger boy."

@ndidinwange tweeted:

"Leave Obidients. Tell your principal to respond to the petition. These are the issues, not the mental well-being of Obidients."

@uncleprince tweeted:

"May God forgive you and everyone that foist this man on Nigerians."

@GEAfolayan tweeted:

"As a recipient of SAN, it is presumed that you have distinguished yourself as an accomplished legal professional or otherwise. Additionally, your appointment as a Minister of State is perhaps a further evidence of your dedication to serving your country or otherwise. However, I feel concerned about your recent actions, including your tweet posted in the late hours of the night."

@DunTos16 tweeted:

"Eyah @fkeyamo no sleep? I just woke up to a beautiful sunrise. How are you doing?

"Let us know when you actually sue them NOT threaten to sue oh!!! Tinubu is a drug dealer FACT!

2023 elections: Labour Party chieftain knocks Soyinka over alleged attack on Datti

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Tai Emeka Obasi, has criticized the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, for allegedly attacking the vice presidential candidate of the party in the just concluded general election, Datti Baba Ahmed, over his utterances on the 2023 elections.

Obasi, in a chat with Legit.ng in Awka, Anambra state, said there was nothing wrong in Datti's utterances that could be nauseating to Soyinka.

"Datti Baba-Ahmed only made it succinctly clear. He didn't need to use bedroom language. He was incensed, and if Professor Wole Soyinka were to be in his shoes, the Nobel Laureate would raise far redder hell," he said.

