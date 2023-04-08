No less than 80 children were reportedly kidnapped by some bandits in the troubled state of Zamfara

The attack was said to have happened around 8am on Friday at a border community between Katsina and Zamfara state

Some of the victims' parents who spoke with journalists said the assailants are yet to reach out to them or make any demand for ransom

Gusau, Zamfara - Bandits have struck again as they abducted no less than 80 children in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

According to The Nation, the victims were between the age of 12 and 17, and they were reportedly fetching firewood in the bush at about 8am when the assailants attacked them and led them into the forest.

The development was disclosed by some of the parents of the children during an interview with the BBC Hausa while expressing anguish and shock over the incident.

They revealed that the assailants, who carried out the attack on Friday evening, April 7, were yet to get in touch with them or make any ransom demand.

The report said the incident happened at a border community between Zamfara and Katsina states.

Bandits have continued to strike in the troubled Zamfara state despite several interventions by the government to wipe out the activities of the criminals.

School children have been kidnapped in their hundreds, and large sums of ransom were paid to rescue some of them later.

Banditry is one of the major security threats that Nigeria has been facing for almost a decade now, the government has deployed several tactics to curb the menace, but the situation is yet to become history.

