Some suspected armed herdsmen have attacked and killed about 43 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the LGEA Primary School, Nyiev Council Ward in the Guma local government area of Benue state.

According to Vanguard, details of the incident are yet to be fully unveiled, but it was learnt that the primary, where the IDPs were camped, was attacked by the assailants at about 10 pm on Friday, April 7.

A source disclosed that so far, 43 corpses have been counted on the scene of the incident, including pregnant women and children, while many sustained a series of injuries and others are still missing.

The gruesome attack followed a similar attack that claimed 52 lives in the Umogidi village of the Enetekpa Adoka district of the Otukpo local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng