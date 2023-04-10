The Anambra state election petitions tribunal has received about 31 petitions challenging the victory of some candidates in the just concluded National Assembly elections in the state

According to the Secretary of the Tribunal, Mr. Muazu Bagudu, the House of Representatives elections has 24 of the petitions, while 7 were on the senatorial elections

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Anambra has received 31 petitions with respect to the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

Secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Muazu Bagudu, made this known to newsmen in Awka, the state capital, on Sunday, April 9th.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Bagudu as saying that 24 of the petitions were on the House of Representatives elections alone, while 7 were on the senatorial elections.

He said,

"There are two petitions challenging the victory of Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra Central senatorial district. The petitions were filed by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Barr. Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

"Winner of Anambra South Senatorial election, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) is having his victory challenged by three candidates. They include Dr. Obinna Uzoh of LP, Hon. Chris Azubuogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"In Anambra North Senatorial district, Hon. Tony Nwoye of LP has two petitions against his victory. They were filed by the PDP and by Senator Stella Oduah, candidate of the PDP in that election.

"For the House of Representatives elections, Hon. Pascal Agbordike of APGA, who won the Ihiala federal constituency seat, has four petitions filed against his victory. The petitions were filed by JohnMary Maduakolam (YPP), Chiemeka Hezekiah (LP), Chukwueloka Egwemezie and Chuddy Momah (PDP).

"There are also petitions against the victory of Hon. (Mrs) Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP) in Orumba North/South federal constituency. The petitions were filed by Hon. Sopuluchkwu Ezeonwuka, Hon. Nikky Ugochukwu (LP), Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo (PDP), and Hon. Eric Eze, (APGA).

"For Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Hon. Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP), Hon. Emeka Anagwu (LP) and Timothy Ibeto (PDP) are contesting the election of Hon. Uchenna Eleodimmuo (APGA).

"Hon. Maureen Gwacham of APGA, winner of Oyi/Ayamelum Constituency, will face Chief Uchenna Okafor (YPP), Hon. Vincent Ofumelu (PDP) and Hon. Obiora Chira (LP).

"Hon. Dominic Okafor (APGA) who won the seat for Aguata federal constituency, will face Hon. Johnbosco Onunkwo (APC), Andrew Azike (LP) and Kenneth Anyaeche (PDP)."

He further said that Professor Lilian Orogbu (LP), who won the Awka North/South federal constituency election will defend her victory against Hon. Obi Nwankwo (APGA) and Hon. Maxwell Okoye (APC).

Also, Honourable Ifeanyi Ibezi (APC) and Honourable IKenna Iyiegbu (APGA) are challenging the victory of Hon. Harris Uchenna Okonkwo in the Idemili North/South federal constituency election; even as Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA) is challenging the victory of Hon. Peter Udogalanya (LP) in Anambra East/West constituency; while Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP) is contesting the victory of Hon. Emeka Idu (LP) in Onitsha North/South federal constituency.

There was no petition from Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia federal constituency, which was won by Labour Party candidate.

