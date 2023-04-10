Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the Bola Tinubu presidency, a report by Leadership has highlighted some outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who may make it to the former Lagos governor's cabinet.

Below is a list of some APC governors mentioned in the report.

Some outgoing APC governors may join Bola Tinubu's cabinet. Photo credits: Bola Tinubu, Abdullahi Ganduje, Bello Matawalle, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong

Source: Facebook

1. Bello Matawalle

The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, lost his re-election bid to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.

The report stated that Matawalle is hopeful of being a member of Tinubu's cabinet, having lost the chance to rule Zamfara state for the second term.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Simon Lalong

Unlike Governor Matawalle, Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state will be completing his second term in May.

However, he lost his bid to occupy the Plateau South Senatorial seat to the PDP's retired AVM Napoleon Bali.

Having served as the director-general of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Lalong stands a strong chance of making it to Tinubu's cabinet.

3. Abubakar Bagudu

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state is also about to complete his second term. However, like Lalong, his bid to move to the Senate was stopped by a former governor of the state, Adamu Aliero.

Aliero, the incumbent senator for the Kebbi Central district and candidate of the PDP, defeated Bagudu.

Recently, President-elect Tinubu nominated Bagudu to the transition committee. The move indicates that the outgoing governor of Kebbi state may hold an important position in the incoming Tinubu administration.

4. Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state too will soon hand over to his successor, Umar Namadi.

He is one of the northern governors who stood by Tinubu and ensured his victory in the region.

5. Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Though Governor Nasir El-Rufai appears to have shown no interest in holding any public office after handing over to Sani Musa on May 29, there are indications that Tinubu wants the Kaduna state governor in his government.

According to Leadership, a political loyalist of the governor who does not want to be mentioned said El-Rufai had been pencilled down for an appointment at the federal level by the incoming administration of Tinubu.

6. Governor Ben Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state also lost his Senate bid in the February 25 National Assembly elections.

He may be compensated with a ministerial appointment in the incoming government.

7. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is not just a close ally of President-elect Tinubu, he played a vital role during the campaigns.

Since he is not going to the Senate, the Kano state governor may get the state's ministerial slot in the incoming administration.

8. Kayode Fayemi

The former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, may also make it to Tinubu's cabinet.

He's an ally of Tinubu and one of those who stepped down for the president-elect during the APC's presidential primary.

Tinubu set to return to Nigeria Monday, April 10 as battle for NASS leadership heats up

In another report, Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, may be returning to the country on Monday, April 10, just as the battle for the leadership positions of the National Assembly heats up among the APC lawmakers-elect.

Some members of Tinubu's camp confirmed that the former Lagos state governor is due to return from Paris where he went to take some rest following the incessant battle for leadership positions among the elected lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng