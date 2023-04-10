A chieftain of the Labour Party in Anambra state has condemned Prof. Wole Soyinka's verbal attack against supporters Peter Obi, labour Party flagbearer for February 25 election

Mr. Tai Emeka Obasi believed LP's vice presidential candidate's utterances were not bad in any way that should spark such a reaction from Soyinka

Meanwhile, Soyinka faulted the remarks by Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the LP, saying they contained “fascistic language”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Tai Emeka Obasi, has criticized the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, for allegedly attacking the vice presidential candidate of the party in the just concluded general election, Datti Baba Ahmed, over his utterances on the 2023 elections.

Obasi, in a chat with Legit.ng in Awka, Anambra state, said there was nothing wrong in Datti's utterances that could be nauseating to Soyinka.

Labour Party chieftain reacts to Soyinka's verbal attack on Datti. Photo credit: Professor Wole Soyinka, Datti Baba Ahmed

Source: Facebook

Labour Party chieftain reacts, says Datti Baba Ahmed did not commit treason

He said,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Since he became the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, I have never witnessed the Kaduna state-born speaking carelessly. He only spoke out of understandable vexation. This is an election he gave his all - financially, physically, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually and so on - only for a group of desperados to rob him and his presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, of their hard-earned mandate.

"Datti Baba-Ahmed only made it succinctly clear. He didn't need to use bedroom language. He was incensed, and if Professor Wole Soyinka were to be in his shoes, the Nobel Laureate would raise far redder hell.

"Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn't just steal the mandate, he robbed it in broad daylight! It was the most blatant electoral heist anywhere in developed world. And the man, who is believed to have won the election was raising alarm that if Tinubu was sworn-in, democracy in the country would have been murdered.

"Why Soyinka? One could understand the motive behind the involvement of 'mad dogs' in Festus Keyamo, Femi Fani Kayode and Lai Mohammed. But how come the literary icon, who claims neutrality and being apolitical, is lending his voice to the misplaced call for treason? Did Datti Baba-Ahmed say LP would force itself into Aso Rock? Did he say OBIdients should block Eagles Square on May 29? He only called on Mr. President not to end democracy in Nigeria by swearing in a man who did not meet all the requirements to be declared 'president-elect'. The LP VP candidate committed no offense, no crime and nothing close to treason."

2023 presidency: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo reveals why Peter Obi is challenging Tinubu's victory in court

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, has said that the reason the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, is in court is to reclaim the mandate freely given to him by the Nigerian people.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that Ozigbo made the assertion while addressing newsmen at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 6, on the occasion of the annual Cathedraticum celebration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha.

Ozigbo said Obi is widely believed to have won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, when he ran against candidates of the two major political parties in Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng