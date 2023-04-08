The senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has told losers in the 2023 election to try again in the 2027 election

Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West in the 9th Senate, has said the just concluded 2023 election is the best of its kind in the history of Nigeria, adding that those who are not pleased with the outcome of the poll should try again.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Channels Television reported.

However, the victory of Tinubu has been challenged by Labour Party (LP)'s Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Atiku Abubakar, among other oppositions.

Reacting to the move, Adeyemi posited that the exercise was one of the fairest elections in Nigeria's history, though it was not perfect.

He said:

“I speak my mind at any point in time. And let me tell you the truth, I hold the view that this election was free to a large extent and better than the previous election. Those who feel bitter can just wait for the next election.”

According to the Senator, Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, are the most combination that can be trusted to lead the country.

Adeyemi maintained that the ex-governor of Lagos state has invested in people and built bridges across the country, and his victory at the election was not a surprise.

PDP Crisis: Wike taunts Atiku, commends El-Rufai over 2023 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had commended his Kaduna counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, for ensuring power returned to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari's reign.

The Rivers governor also extended his appreciation to the northern APC governors for respecting the southern people of Nigeria as well as the power rotation formula.

Wike, in his message, taunted the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for dismissing the southern bloc ahead of the poll.

