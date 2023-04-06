Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has commended his counterpart in Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, for standing firm and uniting the country by ensuring that power returned to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor thanked El-Rufai and other northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for respecting the power rotation formula between the North and the South.

According to Wike, he was not concerned about who came first or second during the poll, but he was happy that the southern candidate won the February 25 presidential election.

Wike revealed his gratitude while playing host to the Kaduna state governor, who had visited the state for the commissioning of another project.

He reckoned that Governor El-Rufai performed very well in Kaduna state, adding that he had seen the flyovers constructed in the northwest state by the governor during his visits to the state.

Recall that Wike fought his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate before and during the election over failure to respect the power-rotating formula established in the party's constitution.

Wike led 4 other PDP governors to advocate for southern space in the leadership structure of the party, but all to the deaf ears of the leadership of the leading opposition, and they agreed not to work for Atiku during the election.

Source: Legit.ng