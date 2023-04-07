Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that the senatorial ambition in the last general election did not favour him

The governor said he will focus on his farming career after handing over to his successor on May 29

According to Ortom, the G5 governors of the PDP were able to achieve the desire of their members and the integrity of the group

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that 'market was not good' for him in the just-concluded 2023 general election.

Ortom, an incumbent governor of Benue state contested for Benue Northwest senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Ortom said he will go into farming once he leaves office. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Depositphotos

The phrase 'market no good' which was used by Ortom is usually used to indicate that all - which one ventured into - did not pan out well or as planned.

Speaking on losing his senatorial bid while featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, April 7, Ortom said his hope to become a Nigerian lawmaker was dashed on Saturday, February 25 when he lost to his former aide, Titus Zam.

He also said with his failed senatorial bid, he would likely return to his farm or find something else to do after he hands it over to the incoming administration on May 29.

His words:

“The market (senatorial bid) for me is not good. This time around, the market is not good but I will be here (as Benue governor) till May 29 when I will handover by the grace of God. I will find something else to do. I may go back to my farm as far as I am concerned.”

“I and others (G5 governors) were able to achieve the desire of our members, the integrity group. Because the G5 came out as a result of the fallout of the PDP primary election and party convention in 2022. Some of us believe that there should be a power shift."

