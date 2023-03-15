FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said Peter Obi, left the party due to the constant insults he got from Governor Nyesom Wike.

Obi had purchased the presidential form of the PDP in the buildup to the party's primaries in 2022. He, however, later pulled out and defected to the Labour Party (LP) where he eventually contested the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking through his media aide Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja on Wednesday, March 14, Atiku said it was Governor Wike's attack of Obi over the control of the PDP structure in Anambra that made Obi leave.

“Even Peter Obi left due to the constant insults from Wike who battled with him over the structure of the PDP in Anambra state," Vanguard quoted Shaibu as saying.

2023 presidential election: Wike worked against Peter Obi - Shaibu

Speaking further, Shaibu said Wike pretended to be supporting Obi but later worked against him in the 2023 presidential election.

The Atiku's spokesman claimed the Rivers state governor worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Wike invited Peter Obi to Port Harcourt under the guise of commissioning projects only for him to work against the same Obi and then goes around to call Obi the hero of the election.

“This is obviously a shameless man who takes Nigerians for fools.

“Wike is a snake and that is why even after helping Tinubu to a dubious victory in Rivers State, even Tinubu cannot invite him to the dinner table because a snake is not the kind of animal you can invite into your home. Such animals cannot be domesticated," he said.

Source: Legit.ng