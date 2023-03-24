The governor of Benue state has reacted to the latest move by the Peoples Democratic Party against him and some other members of the party

In a statement signed by his media aide, disclosed that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, is losing his sense of direction and should be sent to the disciplinary committee

The Benue governor also dismissed his referral to the disciplinary panel over alleged anti-party activities as contempt of a subsisting Court Order

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attacked the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

In a statement, Ortom disclosed Ayu has lost sense of direction and should be the one sent to disciplinary committee for losing his polling unit, ward and the state in the general elections, PM News reported.

Governor Ortom hits back at Ayu as the PDP crisis takes a new dimension. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom, Senator Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

Ortom slams Ayu

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday, March 23, referred Ortom to the disciplinary committee for anti-party activities.

Reacting to the development, Ortom in a statement issued by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, said the Ayu-led National Working Committee of the PDP is acting in contempt of a subsisting Court Order, Vanguard report added.

Ortom further noted it is contemptuous of the leadership of the PDP to disregard the Court Order which barred the party or any organ of the party from issuing any disciplinary measure against him.

