The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been stuck in another episode of its crisis in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, fresh development confirmed the suspension of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

On the other hand, Senator Ayu said the move to suspend him from the party has no constitutional backing

The embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, says his ward leaders in his constituency in Benue state do not have the statutory power to suspend him.

As reported by The Nation, Senator Ayu hails from the Igyorov Ward in the Gboko local government area of Benue State.

Senator Ayu said the plot to get him suspended from the PDP was a fraud and has no statutory. Photo: PDP

It was gathered that the executive leaders of the ward moved a motion to suspend Senator Ayu while also passing a vote of no confidence in him based on the premise that he indulged in anti-party affairs, which contributed to PDP's defeat at the presidential polls.

Other allegations levelled against Senator Ayu by his ward executive confirmed that he has not been paying his annual dues as stipulated in the statutory provision of the PDP's constitution.

Ayu reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Senator Ayu said he could not be suspended by a group of illiterates who know little or nothing about the party's constitution.

Senator Ayu described the move to suspend him as a fraud that will not hold water even if attempted.

He said:

“For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee.

“The purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambl*ng and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value."

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a fresh twist.

This is as the Benue state leadership of the party suspended the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, for anti-party activities.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state who backed the decision said Ayu was behind the downfall of the PDP in the just concluded 2023 elections.

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and some stakeholders accused the PDP national chairman of gross financial mismanagement.

Reacting, Iyorchia Ayu maintained that his leadership has so far been guided by transparency and accountability.

Ayu noted that although he has held important positions in the polity and he is not a saint but stealing is definitely not one of his faults.

