Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has promised never to remain to keep while Nigeria faces all kinds of challenges

The former president said that he is too old to remain quiet amid the made turbulence the country is currently going through

According to Obasanjo, political will must be invested in reforming Nigeria's public service for the good of the nation

Nigeria's former military head of state and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he is too old to keep quiet in the midst of challenges faced by Nigeria as a nation.

Speaking at a conference organised by Nextier and the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy in Abuja, the former president said the outcome of the 2023 general election is sickening and a complete show of shame.

Also stating that Nigeria is faced with multi-faceted challenges, Obasanjo vowed to continue voicing his concerns on the state of the nation.

Obasanjo further warned that the nation and its citizens are now more divided than they have ever been since the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

His words:

“Political will, political action and administrative efforts must be invested in reforming the public service into a capability-ready institution that could enable Nigeria’s development agenda beyond 2023.

“All of these and more are necessary to correct and not to repeat the sickening and painful show of shame which the elections of 2023 generated into.

“Let me conclude by stating clearly that I am now too old to keep quiet and watch Nigeria’s seemingly clueless launch into dystopia. All efforts are now required from all well-meaning and committed patriots to rescue the nation from the precipice.”

Obasanjo intervenes for Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting ordeals, writes UK court

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has once again displayed his elder statesman and diplomatic attributes.

On Monday, April 3, Obasanjo wrote to the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London, to appeal the release of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife.

The couple risks ten years of imprisonment if convicted for allegations of human trafficking and organ harvesting.

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife, Risk 10 years Imprisonment in UK

Meanwhile, Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, have been convicted of organ trafficking by a UK court.

The couple were convicted alongside their doctor, Obinna Obeta, while their daughter suffering from a kidney-related ailment, cried profusely at the court.

Following the conviction, the lawmaker and his wife are likely to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015.

