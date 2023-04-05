Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has once again displayed his elder statesman and diplomatic attributes

On Monday, April 3, Obasanjo wrote to the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London, to appeal the release of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife

The couple risks ten years of imprisonment if convicted for allegations of human trafficking and organ harvesting

Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has intervened in the ongoing alleged organ harvesting case of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

The UK authorities apprehended the couple when they received a complaint from a young Nigerian boy they had transported from Nigeria to harvest his organ.

Ex-President Obasanjo's letter dated Monday, April 3 was addressed to the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) London.

As reported by Punch newspaper, the embattled lawmaker and his wife risk a ten years sentence in line with the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that if the embattled lawmaker and his wife get convicted, it will be the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Meanwhile, the ex-President pleaded for clemency on their behalf in a letter addressed to the Chief Clerk, the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London.

The letter dated Monday, April 3, as reported by Vanguard, said:

“Mr. Chief Clerk, I am very much aware of the current travails and conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom resulting from their being charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old from Nigeria to the UK in order to harvest organs for their daughter.

“I do realise the implications of their action and I dare say, it is unpleasant and condemnable and can’t be tolerated in any sane or civilised society.

“However, it is my fervent desire for very warm relations between the United Kingdom and Federal Republic of Nigeria; for his position as one of the distinguished Senators in the Nigerian Parliament, and also for the sake of their daughter in question whose current health condition is in danger and requires urgent medical attention, you will use your good offices to intervene and appeal to the court and the government of the United Kingdom to be magnanimous enough to temper justice with mercy and let punishment that may have to come take their good character and parental instinct and care into consideration.

“I do hope Mr. and Mrs. Ekweremadu have learnt from this distressing experience of theirs to guide their future actions or inactions so they will continue to be outstanding members of their community and will continue to contribute fully to the good of the society in particular and the nation in general.”

