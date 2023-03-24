An Old Bailey jury in the United Kingdom has found Ike Ekweremadu, the former deputy senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, have been found guilty of “conspiracy to facilitate and arrange travel with the aim of exploitation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Also found guilty along with the couple was Obinna Obeta, the fourth defendant while their daughter, Sonia, was not found guilty, The Guardian reported.

With being found guilty of organ trafficking, the senior couple of Nigeria is at risk of spending 10 years in UK prison as stipulated by the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Justice Johnson of the Old Bailey gave the verdict on Thursday, March 23 and remanded Ekweremadu and Beatrice in custody till May 5, when their sentencing would be decided.

Source: Legit.ng