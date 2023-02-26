In what could be described as a shocker, is the loss of the senatorial seats of some prominent Nigerian governors who are known in the country's political arena, to be calling shots in their domain.

In fact, they are loosing to candidates who cannot level up to their current political career in the country.

List of Nigerian Governors who have lost their senatorial seat emerges.

Source: Facebook

But these candidates that managed to poll intriguing votes margin are known to be strong men in the political landscape of their territory.

The governors who have lost so far

The fate of the Nigerian governors gunning to be relevant in politics, even after the end of their tenure in 2023, has already been decided by the election results conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Okechukwu Ezea of the LP defeated PDP Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Source: Facebook

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

From the National Assembly election in the country, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state on Monday, February 27, lost his senatorial bid to the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the district, Okechukwu Ezea.

Ugwuanyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District election held on Saturday 25 February, is rounding off his second term as governor.

Ayade loses Senatorial Seat.

Source: Facebook

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State

THE Cross River state sitting governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost his senatorial bids following the National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25.

Governor Ben Ayade of the Cross lost his senatorial ambition to the incumbent senator representing the Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 76,145 votes.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state

Governor Darius Ishaku loses his senatorial seat to an APC candidate.

Source: Facebook

The governor of Plateau state is another sitting leader who lost his election bid in the senate.

Governor Darius Ishaku, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate loses his senatorial election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s, David Jimkuta.

Declaring the results of the election on Monday, February 27, in Wukari, the INEC returning officer for the election Professor Solomon Adeyeye said Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat Governor Darius of the PDP who polled 45,708 votes.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state

Governor Lalong loses his Senatorial election to the candidate of the opposition PDP.

Source: Facebook

The governor of Plateua state who is also the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) lost his bid to clinch the Plateau South Senatorial District slot seat.

The All Progressives Congress candidate, loses his senatorial election to Rtd AVM Bali Ninkap Napoleon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While announcing the results, the Returning Officer Professor Meshak Goyit declared that Bali Napoleon of PDP scored a total of 148,844 votes to defeat Governor Lalong of APC with 91,674 votes while Tobias Nda of the Labour Party scored 17,325 votes.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state

APC Governor Atiku Bagudu loses senatorial seat to PDP candidate.

Source: Facebook

The governor of Kebbi state has lost his senatorial election to the candidate of the opposition Peeoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero.

Senator Adamu Aliero, a former governor, won the Kebbi Central senatorial election, defeating the incumbent Atiku Bagudu.

Bagudu is the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, PGF, the body of All Progressives Congress, APC, governors.

Aliero polled 126,588 votes against Bagudu’s 92,389 votes, as declared by Professor Abbas Bazata of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi.

Ortom loses to his former aide.

Source: Facebook

The governor of Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state failed to secure the senatorial seat to represent his people in the National Assembly.

Ortom lost election for the Benue North-west Senatorial seat to his former aide, Titus Zam, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Rufus Shaa’ato, said Mr Zam polled 143,151votes to beat Mr Ortom of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 106,882 votes, while Mark Gbillah of the Labour Party (LP) polled 51,950 votes.

