Nigeria

BREAKING: Bad news for APC as INEC declares winner of Zamfara state governorship election

by  Aanu Adegun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced winner for the March 28 governorship election held in Zamfara state.

According to the electoral umpire, Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now the governor-elect of Zamfara state.

He defeated Governor Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Lawn Dare became governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes defeating Matawalle who polled 311,976.

Source: Legit.ng

