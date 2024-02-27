The former Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has made a stunning revelation while addressing the reports of him decamping to the APC

Ortom maintained that he is still a member of the PDP and he has no plans of dumping the nation's main opposition party

According to him, being the leader of the PDP in Benue state comes with a lot of responsibility, noting, "I will not leave it for anybody."

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Benue state, Makurdi - The immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, February 26, denied the rumours that he plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the expanded exco meeting of the party, Ortom said that he still remains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Punch, Ortom stressed the need for the PDP members in the state to unite to overcome the loss recorded during the 2023 general election.

Recall that Ortom alongside G5 faction which includes Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), then-Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state) and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, to call for the removal of the suspended national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

The G5 faction also worked against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, which fuelled the PDP crisis.

"I'm still a member of PDP," Ortom claims

Speaking on Monday, Ortom maintained that he is a key member of the PDP and committed to the party's growth and progress.

He said:

"There is no need to apportion blame. The elections have come and gone; we must draw a line and forge ahead.

“PDP is the only party that is strong and receptive to the people's yearnings. With our new commitment, we will make the party more vibrant for tomorrow."

2027: Ortom hints at working against the APC

Ortom added that he has no plans of joining the APC. The former governor expressed willingness in working with the PDP to wrestle power with the APC in the 2027 general elections.

He added:

"The rumors that am decamping to APC am not going anywhere this one that they are calling me the leader of the party in the state which comes with lots of responsibilities, I will not leave it for anybody.

"APC has not invited me to join it, I am not a busybody who will be moving from one place to another, and I am committed to my party (PDP). We must respect the party at all times. Let us strategise to return to power. Now is the time to plan we must plan ahead of them as they did in 2023."

Why Wike isn't PDP's problem - Showunmi

Meanwhile, the former Ogun state governorship candidate of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the brawl between the party and Nyesom Wike.

Dr Showunmi, who is vying for the chairmanship seat of the PDP, told Legit.ng that Wike's dilemma was another opportunity for the party to design a new model to solve imminent crises like that of the FCT minister.

He said:

"The man is on sabbatical working in APC, and we just let him continue in that direction.

"People who don’t accept that the political party is beyond one individual are the problem; it’s not Wike."

