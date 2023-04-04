All the top contenders in the just-concluded 2023 presidential election have been urged to send their spokespersons on vacation

The call was made to the 2023 presidential candidates by a renowned writer and literary icon, Wole Soyinka

According to the Nobel Laureate, he was disappointed by some of the utterances made by these spokespersons in the heat of the ethnic profiling between Igbos and Yorubas in Lagos state

Nigerian renowned writer, Professor Wole Soyinka, has called on all the leading presidential candidates to send their spokespersons on vacation.

Soyinka made his position known during an interview on a Channels Television programme on Monday, April 3.

On the programme, Soyinka said that the presidential spokespersons need a vacation after being through the recent narratives hitting deep into the polity.

He also said that there is a possibility that Nigeria can still get its democratic concert should the nation and its leaders do the right things.

His words:

“I will say that there have been at least appearances, a level playing ground, and therefore which one of those instances where I think I believe that will must take the position that the process is not yet ended and until the final pronouncement is made as far as I’m concerned.

“The electoral process is still on as long as they are having no the time we’re talking about. For me, the electoral process is still on."

Soyinka admitted to being disappointed after reading a pronouncement from one of the leading party’s spokespersons in the wake of the ethnic profiling between Yorubas and Igbos in Lagos.

He added:

“The first thing is, I believe that all these political parties (attacking each other) is for them to send their spokesmen and women on vacation and say we’ve completed a major phase of the electoral process, thank you very much. For now on we will speak in our voices. I say this in all seriousness.”

“To read this fellow (the spokesperson) who is supposed to be a lawyer, educated and who is also being from one party to the other and back again. To me, the young man was writing at the tumoil between."

