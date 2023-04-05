The executive vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has been sacked

Professor Mohammed Haruna was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari via notice on a circular on Tuesday, April 4

Haruna has also been ordered to hand over affairs of his office to the most senior officer at NASENI immediately

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate removal of Mohammed Sani Haruna as the executive vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Daily Trust reports that Haruna's removal is with immediate effect as the sacked EVC has also been asked to hand over his office to the next most senior officer within the agency.

President Buhari has ordered the EVC of NASENI to vacate his office immediately. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

In a circular released by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday, April 4.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, in the circular said that the president appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy

Signed by Willie Bassey, the director of information at the OSGF, the circular also said that the president wished Professor Haruna success in his future endeavours.

It said:

“The President appreciates the contributions of Prof. Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours."

It was gathered that trouble started for Professor Haruna after the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from April 2 to April 2, 2025.

This extension of office was because the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

Source: Legit.ng