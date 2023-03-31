FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the governing board of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

The unveiling of the new governing board was instituted by the minister of police affairs, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, on behalf of President Buhari during a press briefing attended by Legit.ng in Abuja.

The minister of police affairs, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi and IGP Usman Baba-Alkali in a group photo with members of governing board of the Nigerian Police Academy. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

According to Dingyadi, establishing the governing board further portrays President Buhari's commitment to reforming the Nigerian Police Force's standard into the best global practice and reshaping it into a model force to be emulated by other African nations.

He stated that instituting the governing board also seeks to fully operationalize the provisions of the Police Academy (Establishment) Act 2021, earlier signed into law by Mr President on 7th April 2022.

Dr Dingyadi disclosed that the operational activities of the board would range from approval for:

"the creation of any offices, departments or committees as may be considered necessary or expedient for the smooth running of the academy.

"Approve the academic and Police programmes of the Academy, Exercise control and supervise the policy, finances and property of the Academy."

Similarly, the governing board will oversee the appointment of professors and staff, promotion and disciplinary implementation and a host of other multifaceted functions.

Speaking at the unveiling on behalf of the board, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali, expressed his absolute commitment to the modules and tenets in which the board was instituted.

He said:

“We are proud of this academy which is one of its kinds in the world and we believe it will be one university that no parent would want to miss for his child to be.

“It is a university where nobody asks you for tuition, nobody ask you for accommodation, nobody asks you for school fees."

IGP Baba-Alkali described the Nigerian Police Academy as a unique opportunity and gift for Nigerians.

He said:

“I think it is a privilege that is given to Nigerians by the government and we will try to make sure that whatever it entails we will do.”

