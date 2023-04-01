Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

Bashir Ahmad, president Buhari's special assistant on digital communication, confirmed the development on his Twitter page on Friday, March 31.

According to Ahmad, the minister resigned to join the Bayelsa state governorship race, which was scheduled to hold on November 11, 2023.

His tweet reads:

“Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former Bayelsa state governor, H.E. Timipre Sylva, has resigned his appointment to contest in the next Bayelsa governorship election.”

Source: Legit.ng